NESN Soccer Show: MLS Playoffs Begin; Cristiano Ronaldo Claims FIFA Awards

Major League Soccer’s postseason is off and running.
The Columbus Crew, New York Red Bulls, Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps won their knockout-round games this week, setting up Conference Semifinals series against the cream of MLS’ crop. Those matchups will begin the 2017 MLS playoffs in earnest, and question the timing and manner by which MLS determines its champion.
Elsewhere, FIFA conducted its annual awards ceremony Monday in London, crowning Crisitano Ronaldo and Lieke Martens as the best men’s and women’s players, respectively in for the 2016-17 season. As is the case with just about anything FIFA touches, controversy loomed over the event, and not solely because of the eternal Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi argument.
NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard examine the 2017 MLS playoffs and the FIFA awards on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” which you can watch in the above video.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
