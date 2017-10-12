Podcast

NESN Soccer Show: Why USA Soccer Failed To Qualify For World Cup 2018

by on Thu, Oct 12, 2017 at 4:24PM
1,158

Picking through the carcass of the United State men’s soccer team might help with the grieving process.

Team USA’s failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup has sparked an unprecedented barrage of reflection and self-flagellation among the U.S. Soccer community and wider American sports world.

“Who is to blame?”, “How did this happen?” and “What happens next?” are the chief questions people want answers to, as they attempt to assess the worst setback in the modern history of the sport in this country.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard devote the entirety of this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show” to the great USA Soccer Fail of 2018. Watch their discussion in the above video.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images

