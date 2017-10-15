New Coyotes Coach Rick Tocchet Brings Championship Experience To Arizona

The Arizona Coyotes had an active offseason, which included the arrival of a new head coach.

Rick Tocchet will be behind the bench for Arizona this season after three successful seasons serving as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins, with whom he won two Stanley Cups.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe break down what Tocchet will bring to the Coyotes, check out the video above from”Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images