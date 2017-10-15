NFL Injury Report: Week 6 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

8:52 a.m.: Jeremy Maclin’s status reportedly is unclear ahead of the Baltimore Ravens’ tilt with the Chicago Bears.
8:51 a.m.: What does Ty Montgomery’s expected return mean for Packers rookie Aaron Jones? Glad you asked.
8:43 a.m.: Let’s get caught up to speed on some early-morning updates with a look at who’s expected to play and not play, per reports.
IN: Mike Williams (LAC), Ty Montgomery (GB), Derek Carr (OAK), Matthew Stafford (DET)
OUT: DeVante Parker (MIA), Bilal Powell (NYJ), Kenny Golladay (DET)
8:35 a.m. ET: Week 5 was particularly brutal on the injury front. Will Week 6 be more friendly to NFL stars?
There are several key players we’re monitoring entering Sunday’s slate of games, including Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery and Oakland Raiders quartterback Derek Carr.
Which players will start and which will sit? We’ll post the latest updates here, so if you’re trying to set that fantasy football lineup or prepare for your favorite team’s game, keep checking in for the latest injury developments throughout the morning and into the afternoon slate.
Thumbnail photo courtesy of Jim Matthews/Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK
Powered by WordPress.com VIP