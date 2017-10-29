NFL Injury Report: Week 8 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

9:36 a.m.: The New Orleans Saints will have two of their top wideouts against the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
8:45 a.m.: Two other notable players we’ll be keeping an eye on this morning: Melvin Gordon and Golden Tate.
8:38 a.m.: New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is a 50-50 decision against the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
8:35 a.m.: The inactives for Vikings vs. Browns are out. Quarterback Sam Bradford is out for Minnesota, while wide receiver Stefon Diggs will give it a go. The Browns, meanwhile, will be without top defensive end Myles Garrett.
8:30 a.m. ET: Rise and shine, folks! Another early game on the Week 8 slate means a Sunday full of football, starting with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns’ 9:30 a.m. ET clash at London’s Twickenham Stadium.
So, who’s active and inactive for that contest, and who should we keep our eye on throughout the day? We’ve got you covered right here with the latest injury updates for Week 8.
