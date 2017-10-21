NFL Odds: Cowboys Road Favorites Against Winless 49ers In Week 7

The Dallas Cowboys expect to have running back Ezekiel Elliott in the lineup when they take the field against the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Week 7 clash as six-point road favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Elliott had been facing a six-game suspension that was set to start with Sunday afternoon’s Cowboys vs. 49ers betting matchup at Levi’s Stadium but was granted a temporary restraining order from a U.S. District Court earlier this week that will enable him to play Sunday. The NFL leader in rushing yards a year ago, Elliott racked up 116 yards on the ground in the Cowboys’ 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers as 2 1/2-point home chalk in Week 5. Elliott also tallied 157 total yards and ran for one score in Dallas’ 24-17 victory over the Niners as 1 1/2-point road chalk last season.

The 49ers ride a seven-game straight-up losing streak and are also winless SU in their past nine home dates. However, San Francisco has kept things close during its swoon, losing by three or fewer points in each of its past five defeats to go 4-1 against the spread, and is a -300 bet to claim a victory before the NFL’s other winless team, the Cleveland Browns.

Elsewhere this weekend, the Packers will need to quickly adjust to life without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers as they prepare to take on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints as 4 1/2-point home underdogs. Brett Hundley is expected to get his first NFL start in relief of Rodgers, who suffered a broken collarbone in last week’s 23-10 loss to the Vikings in Minnesota as three-point road chalk that has sidelined him indefinitely.

Green Bay stumbled to a 2-4-1 SU record while Rodgers recovered from a similar injury in 2013 and has put its faith in a 2015 fifth-round draft pick who has made just 10 pass attempts as a pro. However, Hundley performed well in the preseason, connecting on three touchdown passes, and is a +150 bet to complete over 1 1/2 scoring passes on Sunday.

The Saints have scored over 35 points per game in three straight wins, powered by Brees’ seven touchdown passes. New Orleans has tallied just one SU win in five visits to Lambeau Field since 1985 but has averaged over 31 points per game in its past three road dates with the Packers, including a 34-27 win as one-point chalk in 2006.

In other NFL Week 7 action, the New England Patriots host the Atlanta Falcons in a Super Bowl LI rematch as three-point favorites, while the Browns take on the visiting Tennessee Titans as 5 1/2-point underdogs.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images