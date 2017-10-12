NFL Odds: Patriots Heavy Favorites In Week 6 Matchup Against Jets

First place in the AFC East standings surprisingly will be on the line when the New England Patriots visit the New York Jets on Sunday as heavy 9.5-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England travels to New York sporting a 3-2 record after topping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-14 as 3.5-point road chalk last Thursday, marking the club’s lowest-scoring outing in 10 games ahead of Sunday afternoon’s Patriots vs. Jets betting matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Keeping opponents out of the end zone proved to be a problem early on in the campaign, with the Patriots surrendering 32 points per game. Despite a strong defensive effort against the Buccaneers, New England continues to sit alongside the Tennessee Titans in a tie for the NFL’s 30th-ranked team defense.

However, the Patriots also sit among the NFL’s offensive leaders, trailing only the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams with 29.6 points scored per game. Those numbers have resulted in a win for the OVER in four of New England’s outings this season, fueling an 8-1 run for the OVER in totals betting.

New England also takes an 11-game straight-up win streak in contests away from Gillette Stadium into its first divisional clash of the season, including seven wins by double-digit margins that have contributed to a 10-1 against the spread record during its road surge.

The Patriots will need to continue their road warrior ways against a Jets squad riding its first three-game SU win streak since December 2015. New York has emerged as one of the surprise stories of the 2017 NFL season since opening the campaign at the bottom of the Super Bowl odds as a +30000 longshot.

Since coming up short in their first two outings, the Jets have caught fire with three straight victories, including outright wins over the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars as betting underdogs. New York continued its surge with last week’s 17-14 win against the Cleveland Browns as 2-point favorites to move atop the division standings, alongside the Patriots and the idle Buffalo Bills.

Now pegged as a +15000 Super Bowl wager, the Jets also have posted upset wins in three straight home dates, surrendering just 12 points per game in those contests.

New England handed New York a 41-3 beating as 17-point home favorites in a Christmas Eve matchup last season, and is 10-2 SU in its past 12 meetings. But the Jets have held their own at home against the Patriots, going 2-2 SU and covering in each of those contests to improve to 6-1-1 ATS in their past eight against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images