NFL Odds: Vikings Favored Over Bears In Mitchell Trubisky’s Debut

Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to make his first NFL start when the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings on “Monday Night Football” as 2.5-point underdogs on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Trubisky made headlines when he was selected second overall by the Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft, and now will be called upon to lead Chicago to a second straight home win in Monday night’s Vikings vs. Bears betting matchup at Soldier Field.

The Bears are averaging just 15.25 points per game during a 1-3 straight up start, but ended a three-game SU slide at Soldier Field with a stunning 23-17 upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers as 6.5-point underdogs two weeks ago.

Trubisky impressed in his final college season, throwing for 3,748 yards with 30 touchdowns while leading the North Carolina Tar Heels to an 8-5 record, and also impressed in four preseason appearances with the Bears, throwing for 364 total yards with three scores.

The Vikings travel to the Windy City after dropping a 14-7 decision to the Detroit Lions as 2.5-point home chalk last week to drop to 2-2, and have recorded just one road win over the Bears in nine visits since 2007.

While Trubisky makes his case to take over the reins under center in Chicago, rookie Deshaun Watson looks to build on last weekend’s spectacular five-touchdown performance as he leads the Houston Texans into action against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs as narrow 1-point home underdogs.

The Texans posted their biggest win in five years in last week’s 57-14 demolition of the Tennessee Titans as 2.5-point underdogs, propelling Watson to the top of the odds as a -150 favorite to win offensive rookie of the year.

Watson’s closest competition on the odds comes from Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt, whose six touchdowns have contributed to the Chiefs’ 4-0 start and his rise to +110 in Offensive Rookie of the Year betting.

Elsewhere, with quarterback Andrew Luck still sidelined by a shoulder injury, Jacoby Brissett is expected make the sixth start of his career as the Indianapolis Colts take on the San Francisco 49ers as 1.5-point home chalk Sunday.

Indianapolis is coming off a lopsided 46-18 loss in Seattle against the Seahawks as a 12.5-point underdog to fall to 1-3 on the season, while the winless Niners search for just their second SU road win since December 2015.

In other NFL Week 5 action, injured quarterback Marcus Mariota is considered questionable in the Titans’ clash with the freefalling Miami Dolphins as 3-point road chalk, while the Steelers aim for a sixth straight home victory as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars as 7.5-point favorites.

