NFL Rumors: Calvin Johnson Drawing Trade Interest From These Two Teams

No one draws NFL trade deadline hype quite like a retired All-Pro wide receiver. Exhibit A: Calvin Johnson.

A report broke Sunday that at least two teams had contacted the Detroit Lions about trading for the rights to Johnson, who retired after the 2015 season. Now, it appears we know who those two teams were: The Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen dropped the scoop Monday morning during an appearance on the “Mike & Mike” radio show.

“The speculation has been the Philadelphia Eagles,” Mortensen said, as transcribed by PhillyVoice.com. “Once again, they need a tackle. They’re 7-1. They have only a first-round pick next year, and three (fourth-round picks). They don’t have a second- or third-round pick. That’s not good.

“What’s it going to take to get Calvin Johnson, who, by the way, has a base salary still on the books for $16 million? Calvin has been working out, I guess, but does he really want to play? Jacksonville’s ears are perked up. Chances are, I don’t think it happens.”

Mortensen’s last point probably is the most important: The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, and the possibility of the Eagles or Jaguars trading for a 32-year-old who has made no public indication of coming out of retirement seems very slim.

Still, it’s fun to speculate: Imagine Carson Wentz chucking deep balls to Johnson, or Jacksonville surging to the playoffs after acquiring a big-name receiver? Don’t hold your breath.

