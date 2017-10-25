NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Signs $1M Book Deal With Top Publisher

The NFL can keep Colin Kaepernick off the field but not out of print.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback signed a book deal worth $1 million with Random House subsidiary Omni World, Ian Mohr of The New York Post’s Page Six reported Tuesday. Kaepernick and literary agent Andy McNicol met with various publishers in New York City before deciding One World was best-suited to publish his book.

Neither Kaepernick nor One World responded to Page Six’s request for comment, so it’s unclear exactly what the book will contain or when it will be published.

However, we can assume it will focus on the NFL protest movement against police brutality and racial inequality and injustice that Kaepernick started last season when he knelt during the national anthem prior to games.

Kaepernick filed a grievance earlier this month against the league’s owners, alleging they colluded to keep him out of the NFL after he left the 49ers as a free agent.

