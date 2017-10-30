NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick’s Legal Team Targeting Robert Kraft, Donald Trump, Among Others

Colin Kaepernick’s legal team has a tall task in front of it, as it searches for proof the NFL and its owners colluded to keep the quarterback out of the league.

As Kaepernick’s legal team prepares to dig into the discovery it hopes to get from the league, the team’s focus reportedly will center on multiple key figures, including President Donald Trump, commissioner Roger Goodell, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson.

Robinson reported Sunday, citing a source, that the legal team will have a “broad and specific” group to look at during discovery. The team also reportedly will look at the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, per Robinson.

The team reportedly will be looking as far back as to Sept. 2016, when Kaepernick’s national anthem protests started gaining notoriety. Robinson reported that the team also will be focusing on league meetings that took place near other high-profile moments, such as Kaepernick landing on the cover of Time magazine, and Trump’s bold claim that he alone was part of the reason Kaepernick remained unsigned.

On March 20, the president bragged to a crowd in Louisville, Kent., that his influence among the owners was helping keep the quarterback out of the league.

Robinson reported that a key moment the legal team is looking into occurred a day before the rally when Kraft joined Trump on Air Force One for a flight from Florida to Washington D.C. Kaepernick’s lawyers reportedly hope to find proof that Trump has been “one of the pivotal unifying forces of collusion in the NFL, either through his relationship with Kraft and Jones, or through his influence using his public platform,” according to Robinson.

The key for the legal team, according to Robinson, will be proving “cross-boundary communications” regarding Kaepernick.

This means the team must find communications between either the owners/executives and the league, owners/executives from two teams or owners/league and Trump about Kaepernick and his future in the league.

