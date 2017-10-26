NFL Rumors: Danny Amendola Again Injured Returning Punts For Patriots

Danny Amendola once again is dealing with an injury suffered on a punt return, according to a report from Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.

Howe reported Thursday, citing a source, that Amendola hyperextended his knee while returning a punt during Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The wide receiver finished that game but did not practice Wednesday. He returned to field Thursday for the Patriots’ non-padded practice.

“It’s not an ideal injury, but it’s also not a major ordeal,” Howe wrote.

Amendola already has missed one game this season with a punt return-related injury. He took a shot to the head from Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Frank Zombo in Week 1 and sat out the following week with a concussion and an ankle injury.

Last season, Amendola suffered a high ankle sprain on a punt return and missed the final four regular-season games. In 2015, he sustained a knee injury on a return and sat out two games as a result.

Amendola, who turns 32 next week, is on pace for a career high in receiving yards. He’s caught 29 passes on 36 targets for 324 yards and one touchdown in six games while also serving as New England’s primary punt returner.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images