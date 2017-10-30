NFL Rumors: Eagles’ Fletcher Cox Might Be Suspended For Joe Staley Hit

The NFL might discipline Fletcher Cox for something that appeared to be an accident.

The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle might be suspended for the injury-causing hit he made on San Francisco 49ers’ Joe Staley during their Week 8 game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing a source.

NFL reviewing the play on which Fletcher Cox broke Joe Staley’s orbital bone for potential discipline and possible suspension, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2017

Cox was trying to block Staley during Jalen Mills’ second-quarter interception return when he hit the Niners’ offensive lineman in the face. Cox’s reaction suggests the injury Staley suffered was accidental.

Here's the best view #CBS3 has of the Fletcher Cox hit in question on Joe Staley. Looks a bit high, Staley hunches somewhat. pic.twitter.com/iIXl0ZjISv — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) October 30, 2017

Philadelphia will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Week 9. The Eagles should learn in the coming days whether Cox will be available to play.

