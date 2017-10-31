NFL Rumors: Here’s The No. 1 Reason Why Patriots Dealt Jimmy Garoppolo

Still trying to make sense of the Jimmy Garoppolo trade? We are, too.

But the latest reports are providing more insight into just what the New England Patriots were thinking Monday night when they reportedly traded their potential quarterback of the future for a San Francisco 49ers second-round pick.

In a story published Monday night, the MMQB’s Albert Breer reiterated an Adam Schefter report that the Patriots tried their best to re-sign Garoppolo to a long-term contract before moving on from him. Yet Breer continued that thread, revealing that New England’s decision to trade its backup QB boiled down to one main issue.

“But late on Monday night, the Patriots finally gave up hope, because they couldn’t give Jimmy Garoppolo what he really wanted: playing time,” Breer wrote.

“As I understand it, the Patriots put potential solutions in front of Garoppolo in the spring and summer to try to extend their window to pass him the torch that Tom Brady has carried for the last 17 seasons. It would have cost them a lot, but they were willing to carry two starting quarterback contracts on their books to do it.

“Garoppolo, however, made it clear he that wants to be a starter, not just a guy paid like one.”

Garoppolo has hinted on several occasions that he wants the chance to start — can you blame him? — and Tom Brady’s play this season made it clear he’d have to wait a while to get that opportunity in New England. Breer added the Patriots wanted to keep the potential of a Brady-to-Garoppolo hand-off alive as long as possible, but the team would have had to franchise Garoppolo in March 2018, so it was now or never to move the 25-year-old quarterback.

Bill Belichick and Co. might have been able to get a better deal for Garoppolo this past summer, but for now, this move was the best they could do: It gives them an asset heading into Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline and Garoppolo a chance to spread his wings in San Francisco.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images