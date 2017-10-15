NFL Rumors: Patriots Receiver Malcolm Mitchell Might Not Return This Season

New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell’s second NFL season reportedly might be lost to injury.

Mitchell, who was placed on injured reserve prior to the Patriots’ Week 1 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, “is not close to being a consideration to begin practicing at this point, if at all this year,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday morning.

Mitchell was on and off the practice field during training camp then injured his knee in Week 2 of the preseason against the Houston Texans. He stayed in that game but missed more practice over the summer before returning in the lead-up to Week 1. He ultimately was placed on injured reserve after the Patriots traded for receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Mitchell has a history of knee injuries dating back to college. He missed the last game of the Patriots’ 2016 season and their first postseason matchup with a knee injury.

The Patriots can bring two players off of injured reserve midway through this season. Mitchell, linebacker Shea McClellin and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine are the candidates. Reiss reports McClellin could return to practice soon and that Valentine “appears to still be a consideration to return at some point.”

