NFL Rumors: Patriots Trading Jimmy Garoppolo To 49ers For Draft Pick

The New England Patriots officially are Tom Brady’s team for the foreseeable future.

The Patriots are trading quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2018 second-round draft pick, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Garoppolo was set to become a free agent after the 2017 season.

The Patriots are left without a backup quarterback, but they’re entering a bye week. They previously had quarterback Taylor Heinicke on their practice squad.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Patriots could make a move for a backup quarterback before the deadline. They also could sign a quarterback off the street. The best available quarterback is former 49ers signal caller Colin Kaepernick.

There were rumors the Patriots could have traded Garoppolo to the Cleveland Browns for multiple first-round picks this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images