NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Two Free Agents, Including Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots were active Wednesday as they promoted a linebacker and added a defensive tackle to the practice squad. They also reportedly worked out two free agents.

The Patriots had wide receiver Jake Kumerow and fullback Marquez Williams at Gillette Stadium for tryouts, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Wednesday. The Patriots signed linebacker Trevor Reilly to their 53-man roster off their practice squad, placed linebacker Harvey Langi on the non-football injury list and signed defensive tackle Mike Purcell to the practice squad.

Kumerow, who went undrafted out of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2015, spent the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Williams was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

