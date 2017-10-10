NFL Rumors: Saints Trade Adrian Peterson To Cardinals In Surprise Move

Adrian Peterson is on the move once again.

The New Orleans Saints have traded the veteran running back to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional draft pick, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The deal seemingly comes out of nowhere, but it makes sense for both sides. Peterson has played a limited role through four games in New Orleans, gaining just 81 rushing yards on 27 carries, and didn’t seem too pleased about losing out on touches to starter Mark Ingram and impressive rookie Alvin Kamara.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have employed a running-back-by-committee approach since losing All-Pro David Johnson to injury. They currently rank last in the NFL with just 51.8 rushing yards per game and could use a serious boost at the position.

Whether the 32-year-old Peterson can provide that boost remains to be seen, but it’s certainly an intriguing trade for both parties.

