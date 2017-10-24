NFL Rumors: Sam Darnold ‘Unlikely To Leave’ USC For 2018 NFL Draft

Sam Darnold might not be ready for the NFL.
The USC quarterback is expected to be one of the top players taken in the 2018 NFL Draft, but Darnold reportedly is “unlikely to leave” USC after his redshirt-sophomore season, according to 104.7’s Benjamin Allbright.
Darnold burst onto the scene in 2016 when he took over for Max Browne and led the Trojans to a 2017 Rose Bowl victory over Penn State.
The talented signal-caller has had a forgettable 2017 season so far, though, as he has tossed 10 interceptions in eight games while completing just 63.5 percent of his passes.
Darnold, along with UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Wyoming’s Josh Allen and Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph are expected to be highly coveted by NFL teams in search of a franchise QB, but it looks like teams might have to wait another year to get their hands on Darnold.
