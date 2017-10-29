NFL Rumors: Multiple Teams Approached Lions About Calvin Johnson Trade

A pair of teams reportedly are getting pretty creative ahead Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, one of the most dominant wideouts in league history, hasn’t played since he retired after the 2015 season. And although the 32-year-old has maintained he’s not interested in returning to the field, at least two teams recently approached the Lions about trading for Johnson’s rights, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing league sources.

And although the Lions are listening, a deal still seems like a longshot.

“Figuring they had nothing to lose, the Lions told teams to reach out to Johnson to gauge his interest.” Schefter said. “But so far it has been noncommittal at best, diminishing any hope for a deal, sources said.”

Schefter didn’t specify the teams that inquired about Johnson, but added the former All-Pro would have to be willing to play for any team that acquired his rights.

In nine seasons with the Lions, Johnson made 731 catches for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns. He averaged 86.1 yards per game.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images