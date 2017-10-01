Dalvin Cook Injury: Vikings Rookie Suffers Near-Complete ACL Tear, Per Report

Dalvin Cook’s rookie season potentially has come to an end.

The Minnesota Vikings running back went down with a non-contact knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions. The Florida State product limped into the locker room under his own power, but wouldn’t return to the game.

Star #Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook suffered a non-contact knee injury on this play. He will not return to the game. #DETvsMIN pic.twitter.com/dR8DdpE4u2 — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) October 1, 2017

Shortly after the Vikings’ 14-7 loss, Cook’s initial diagnosis revealed a near-complete ACL tear, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Vikings initial diagnosis for Dalvin Cook is a nearly complete ACL tear, per @TomPelissero and me. He's hopeful the MRI shows otherwise — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2017

Cook was off to a strong day in the Week 4 matchup, as he carried the ball 13 times for 66 yards and a touchdown. Heading into the game against the Lions, Cook had tallied 288 rushing yards and one touchdown on 61 carries. He also amassed 82 receiving yards on 10 catches.

The Vikings selected Cook with the No. 41 overall pick in this year’s draft. The 22-year-old grabbed the starting running back job fairly early on in training camp and was a major factor in Minnesota’s offensive attack through four games. Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon fill out the rest of the Vikings’ running back depth chart.

