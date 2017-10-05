NFL Rumors: Vikings Sign Ex-Patriot Stevan Ridley After Dalvin Cook Injury

Stevan Ridley’s NFL dream is still alive.

The veteran running back is signing with the Minnesota Vikings after working out with the club Wednesday afternoon, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Ridley will take the roster spot of rookie Dalvin Cook, who tore his ACL in Week 4 and is out for the season.

Ridley has bounced around quite a bit over the last few years, most recently spending time with the Denver Broncos this preseason and training camp. The 28-year-old had a promising start to his career on the New England Patriots, rushing for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns during his second NFL season in 2012, but tore his ACL after the 2014 campaign and became a free agent that offseason.

Ridley will have to fight for carries in Minnesota alongside Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon, who were expected to carry the load in Cook’s absence. Murray still is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, though, so Ridley adds depth to the position as the Vikings prepare for a “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Chicago Bears.

