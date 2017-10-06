NFL SuperContest Picks: Week 5 Locks Include Chargers, Eagles, Packers

It’s been an up-and-down season for Team NESN in the Las Vegas SuperContest.

NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle haven’t been able to find much consistency, but they did go 4-1 last week in the premier football handicapping contest, which helped them climb up the OddsShark standings, where they currently sit in the middle of the pack.

That probably means they’re due for a rough week this week, but here are their picks regardless.

Los Angeles Chargers (+4) over New York Giants, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

The Chargers have lost their last nine games, but five of those games were by three points or fewer, which makes this line pretty attractive. What’s even better, though, is Los Angeles is taking on a Giants team that can’t get out of its own way. The Giants continue to have problems on the offensive line, and that might be exposed in a big way against a good Chargers pass rush headlined by Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

Buffalo Bills (+3) over Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

The Bills and Bengals are both in the top 10 in yards per play allowed and in the bottom 10 in yards per play (on offense). So points will be at a premium, which has us leaning toward taking the points. The Bengals also turn the ball over a ton. Through four games, Cincinnati is tied for 29th in turnover differential (minus-5), while the Bills’ plus-six turnover differential is second in the NFL. And once again, Cincinnati will be without John Ross and Tyler Eifert on the offensive side of the ball.

San Francisco 49ers (+1.5) over Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Last week, the 49ers played the Cardinals and pressured Carson Palmer on 21 of his 57 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus. They should be able to have similar success this week against a Colts offense line that remains… not good. The Colts defense has also been awful, allowing 6.1 yards per play, which must have Kyle Shanahan salivating.

Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) over Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Our only favorite of the week, and it’s a pretty big one, especially considering the potential for Patrick Peterson to shut down Philly wideout Alshon Jeffrey and Larry Fitzgerald’s career numbers against the Eagles (17 yards per reception, eight touchdowns). That being said, we just mentioned how the 49ers pressured Palmer last week, and there’s a very good chance the Eagles’ pass rush — which is better than San Francisco’s — has similar success this week.

Green Bay Packers (+2) over Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

The Packers finally are getting healthy, and defensive tackle Mike Daniels, most notably, looks like he’ll be back. His return will be big for the Packers’ run defense, which will have its work cut out for it against Ezekiel Elliott. Perhaps even more importantly, Green Bay’s two starting offensive tackles — Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari — could be back in the mix, marking the first time all season both have been on the field at the same time. Aaron Rodgers already has tossed 10 touchdown passes and thrown for more than 1,100 yards, so imagine what he can do with full protection.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images