NFL SuperContest Picks: Week 6 Locks Include Broncos, Falcons, Raiders

If we’ve learned anything through five weeks of the 2017 NFL season, it’s that things aren’t always as they appear. Surprises keep popping up from every direction, for better or worse.

NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle are well aware of this given their roller-coaster season for Team NESN in the Las Vegas SuperContest. The boys are riding relatively high after going 7-3 over the last two weeks, though, so perhaps it’s time to start taking their picks seriously as they climb the OddsShark standings … or not.

Either way, here are their locks for Week 6.

Atlanta Falcons (-11.5) over Miami Dolphins, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

Just when you think the Dolphins’ season can’t get weirder, their offensive line coach resigns from his position after a video surfaces of him snorting a white powder. Not good. This pick is more about the Falcons, however, as they’re coming off a much-needed bye following a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills. The week off came at the perfect time, as Atlanta, which was banged up in several areas, should be much healthier going into this tilt. It’s hard to imagine the Dolphins, who are ranked 31st in net yards per play, keeping up with the Falcons, who rank first in that category.

San Francisco 49ers (+10) over Washington Redskins, Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

FedEx Field, Landover, Md.

The 49ers are one of three winless teams, joining the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, but they have a knack for keeping games close. Each of San Francisco’s last four losses have been by three points or fewer. That, combined with Washington’s constant Jekyll and Hyde act, makes us high on San Francisco this week despite Kirk Cousins’ ceiling against the 49ers’ 26th-ranked pass defense.

Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) over Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jaguars have 15 takeaways, most in the NFL, and are coming off a Week 5 blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just don’t lose sight of Jacksonville’s run defense, which ranks 31st in opponent rushing yards per game (146.4) and 32nd in opponent yards per carry (5.4). Todd Gurley could have a monster game for the Rams.

Oakland Raiders (-3.5) over Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

O.co Coliseum, Oakland, Calif.

Derek Carr returns for the Raiders after missing Week 5 with a bad back. That’s enough to feel good about Oakland in this matchup, even though the Raiders’ offense wasn’t exactly lighting the world on fire before Carr went down. Los Angeles simply can’t be trusted, especially in divisional games. The Chargers are 1-15 straight up and 6-9-1 against the spread in their last 16 games against AFC West opponents.

Denver Broncos (-11.5) over New York Giants, Sunday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Sports Authority Field, Denver, Colo.

How on earth are the Giants going to score? They have a depleted receiving corps after losing Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard. They have no rushing attack. Eli Manning is whatever. And the Broncos have arguably the best defense in the NFL. This game could get out of hand, especially with it being played in front of a fired-up crowd in Denver.