NFL SuperContest Picks: Week 7 Locks Include Titans, Jaguars, Broncos

It’s safe to say this season is wide open.

The NFL entered Week 6 with one remaining undefeated team — the Kansas City Chiefs — and that team stumbled its way to a 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were blown out 30-9 in Week 5. The game offered a perfect glimpse of just how difficult it is to pick games this season, especially against the spread, although that’s hardly going to stop us from making weekly predictions.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Team NESN in the Las Vegas SuperContest. NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle believed they were poised for greatness after going 7-3 in Weeks 4 and 5, but the duo experienced a setback in Week 6 with a 2-3 record. As it stands, they’re in the middle of the pack when it comes to the OddsShark season standings.

Will they bounce back with a strong effort in Week 7? Lets us check out their locks.

Tennessee Titans (-5.5) over Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m.

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

The Browns can’t help but give opponents the football. They have an NFL-worst 16 giveaways and a minus-9 turnover differential. That lack of ball security keeps putting the defense in bad spots, and the Titans should be able to take advantage of the fatal flaw. Marcus Mariota might not be 100 percent, but he was impressive in Week 6 against the Colts.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5) over Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Jacoby Brissett has had a nice season starting in place of the injured Andrew Luck, showing perhaps he has a future as a starting NFL quarterback. This is an extremely difficult matchup, though. The Jaguars have an excellent secondary, which should have a field day, particularly if Jacksonville’s solid pass rush exposes Indianapolis’ inconsistent offensive line.

Green Bay Packers (+5.5) over New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.

No Aaron Rodgers. No problem … at least for one week. The idea of Brett Hundley getting into a track meet with Drew Brees admittedly is troubling, but so is the fact that most people are writing off the Packers at home against a team that’s had some issues at points this season. We’re fading the public here and going with Green Bay, at least to cover.

San Francisco 49ers (+6.5) over Dallas Cowboys, 4:05 p.m.

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

This has all the makings of an upset. At the very least, San Francisco will keep things close. The 49ers are 0-6, but each of their last five losses has been by three points or fewer. They’ve lost those games by 13 points combined. If they can slow the Cowboys’ rushing attack — San Fran ranks fifth in the NFL in opponent yards per carry (3.4) — then the Niners will squeak one out behind rookie quarterbak C.J. Beathard, who provided a spark after replacing Brian Hoyer last week.

Denver Broncos (+1.5) over Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

StubHub Center, Carson, Calif.

Philip Rivers can get a little loose with the football, and the Broncos have the defense to fluster the veteran quarterback, especially if Denver bottles up Los Angeles’ rushing attack and forces him to throw more than the Chargers would like. It’ll be important for the Broncos to establish the run in this game, and that shouldn’t be a problem, as they’re facing a Chargers run defense that’s allowing an NFL-worst 152.5 yards per game.

