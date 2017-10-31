NFL Trade Deadline Live Blog: Jay Ajayi Reportedly Traded To Eagles

9:35 a.m: Something to keep an eye on with Jay Ajayi.

Something to keep in mind about Ajayi trade: Dolphins don’t believe he has much left in his knees. Longer-term play. Something to watch for. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 31, 2017

9:20 a.m.: The Miami Dolphins have made the day’s first big splash, reportedly sending running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dolphins are trading Jay Ajayi to the Eagles for a forth round draft pick. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 31, 2017

7:55 a.m.: It could be a busy day within the AFC East; the Miami Dolphins, coming off an embarrassing Thursday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens, could be poised for a shake-up.

7:45 a.m. ET: Bill Belichick has long been a fan of Halloween, so perhaps it’s fitting he did his biggest wheeling and dealing before the NFL’s Oct. 31 trade deadline.

The New England Patriots shocked the football world Monday night when they reportedly traded backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2018 second-round pick. The blockbuster deal came roughly 20 hours before the Tuesday afternoon deadline, potentially setting the stage for a wild day in the league.

The NFL trade deadline usually is much ado about nothing, but it does feel like there are more big names being tossed around in rumors. Will the Seattle Seahawks — who already acquired Duane Brown from the Houston Texans — look to move Jimmy Graham? What about the Indianapolis Colts? With their season circling the drain and Andrew Luck still out, might they go full tank and trade away a marquee player like T.Y. Hilton?

If past years are any indication, the answer to those questions probably are “No,” but the Garoppolo and Brown deals came out of nowhere; might there be more on the way?

We’ll have all the latest news and rumors leading up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline, so keep it here all day.

