NFL Trade Rumors: Patriots Not Shopping Dion Lewis Despite Interest

Dion Lewis has emerged as the New England Patriots’ top running back over the past three weeks, and he reportedly isn’t going anywhere.

Other teams have shown interest in Lewis as the trade deadline nears, The Ringer’s Michael Lombardi reported Monday. The Patriots won’t deal him, however, according to Lombardi, who previously worked in New England’s front office.

Hearing several teams trying to get Dion Lewis from the Pats—wont happen. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 30, 2017

Lewis has 58 carries for 271 yards with two touchdowns on the season and has added 10 catches on 10 targets for 58 yards as a receiver. He leads Patriots running backs with 4.7 yards per carry. He also has contributed 11 kick returns for 266 yards. He leads all Patriots skill-position players with 573 all-purpose yards.

The Patriots are loaded at running back with Lewis, Rex Burkhead, James White, Mike Gillislee and Brandon Bolden on their depth chart. It’s possible the Patriots could still elect to deal Burkhead or Gillislee to a running back-needy team to address defensive needs before the deadline.

The Patriots also could choose to keep their depth intact, since running back tends to be one of the more injury prone positions.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images