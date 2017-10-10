NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: Jaguars Soar After Thrashing Steelers In Week 5

Through five weeks of the 2017 NFL season, all we know is that the Kansas City Chiefs are head-and-shoulders above the rest of the league. The other contenders, meanwhile, continue to follow impressive wins with head-scratching losses (we’re looking at you, Pittsburgh Steelers), and only a select few look like locks to be playing come January.

Here’s a look at where each team stands in NESN.com’s NFL power rankings as we head into Week 6. (To see our Week 5 power rankings, click here.)

1. Kansas City Chiefs (5-0; last week’s rank: 1): The Chiefs continue to roll behind an explosive offense led by Kareem Hunt and Alex Smith. Kansas City looks to move to 6-0 in Week 6 against the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers.

2. Atlanta Falcons (3-1; 3): Hopefully Atlanta used its bye week to get wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu healthy, as the Falcons look like a middle-of-the-road team without their top two receivers.

3. Green Bay Packers (4-1; 4): It’s safe to say the Dallas Cowboys never want to see Aaron Rodgers again, as the star signal-caller engineered another game-winning drive to sink “America’s Team.” Rookie running back Aaron Jones gave the Packers a spark in the absence of Ty Montgomery, and Jones could become the feature back even when Montgomery returns.

4. Carolina Panthers (4-1; 10): Carolina followed up its win over the New England Patriots by going on the road and beating the Detroit Lions. Cam Newton continues to look like his former MVP self and gets a shot at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

5. Denver Broncos (3-1; 5): The Broncos had their bye in front of a date with the 0-5 New York Giants, and that might be bad news for Eli Manning and Co.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (4-1; 8): Philadelphia pummeled the Arizona Cardinals and grabbed a commanding two-game lead in the NFC East in the process. A “Thursday Night Football” date with the Panthers should show us if the Eagles are ready to announce themselves as Super Bowl contenders.

7. New England Patriots (3-2; 9): The preseason Super Bowl favorites got back on track with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Pats still have a long way to go to go on both sides of the ball.

8: Detroit Lions (3-2; 2): Detroit lost to the Falcons and Panthers by a combined seven points, so it’s safe to say the Lions still are a legitimate threat in the NFC.

9. Washington Redskins (2-2; 7): The Redskins come out of their bye to face the San Francisco 49ers, giving them a good shot to get back above .500 before a date with the Eagles on “Monday Night Football” in Week 7.

10. Seattle Seahawks (3-2; 19): Th Los Angeles Rams were ready to declare themselves the best team in the NFC West — until the Seahawks proved they still own the division with a 16-10 win in L.A.

11. Los Angeles Rams (3-2; 11): Jared Goff came crashing back to earth in the Rams’ loss to the Seahawks. But L.A. still looks like a threat to make the playoffs, if they decide to give the ball to Todd Gurley.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2; 20): The Jags continue to waffle between impressive performances and stinkers, so expect a listless loss in Week 6 following their 30-9 stomping of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2; 6): Speaking of the Steelers … yikes. Ben Roethlisberger was picked off five times and seemed resigned to the fact that his best years are behind him after the loss to Jacksonville.

14. Houston Texans (2-3; 13): Deshaun Watson threw five touchdown passes in the Texans’ loss to the Chiefs. Houston also lost J.J. Watt for the season, but until Andrew Luck and Marcus Mariota prove they can stay on the field, the Texans look like the most consistent team in the AFC South. (Sorry, Jags.)

15. Minnesota Vikings (3-2; 15): Sam Bradford didn’t look healthy, but Case Keenum helped save the Vikings against the division rival Chicago Bears. The loss of Dalvin Cook still looms large for Minnesota’s offense.

16. Dallas Cowboys (2-3; 17): Dak Prescott went head-to-head with Rodgers and almost came out on top. The Cowboys have a Week 6 bye before facing the 49ers in Week 7.

17. Buffalo Bills (3-2; 12): The Bills are tied for the AFC East lead, but no one believes they’ll finish the season there, especially following an ugly Week 5 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

18. Baltimore Ravens (3-2; 22): A win over the Derek Carr-less Oakland Raiders doesn’t mean much, but the Ravens had to have it. They should move to 4-2 after a Week 6 matchup with the Bears.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2; 18): Jameis Winston missed a number of key throws against the Patriots’ horrid secondary. If the Bucs can’t get back on track against the Cardinals, they could find themselves out of the NFC South race soon.

20. Tennessee Titans (2-3; 14): With Mariota under center, the Titans are one of the better teams in the AFC. With Matt Cassel, though, not so much.

21. Oakland Raiders (2-3; 16): All the shine has worn off the preseason darlings, and things could get ugly if Carr doesn’t return soon. No word yet on the whereabouts of Amari Cooper.

22. New Orleans Saints (2-2; 21): New Orleans can make a huge statement in Week 6 when the Lions visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints’ defense has looked much improved since its Week 2 thrashing at the hands of the Patriots.

23. New York Jets (3-2; 24): We’re not sure what the Jets are trying to accomplish, but their three-game winning streak should end when the Patriots pay them a visit in Week 6.

24. Miami Dolphins (2-2; 25): Miami still looks like a mess, but .500 is .500.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3; 26): All of a sudden, there’s life in Cincinnati, as the Bengals have won two in a row after beating the red-hot Bills. They’ll face the Steelers after a Week 6 bye.

26. Arizona Cardinals (2-3; 23): The Cardinals were pantsed by the Eagles in Week 5. A team that had Super Bowl dreams might have to start thinking about life after Carson Palmer sooner rather than later.

27. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4; 29): Melvin Gordon’s huge game rescued the Chargers from an 0-5 start, and a Week 6 tilt with the struggling Raiders could get them to 2-4.

28. Chicago Bears (1-4; 27): Mitchell Trubisky looked like he belonged in his first NFL start, but a late interception cost his team a chance to beat the Vikings.

29. New York Giants (0-5; 28): The Giants are 0-5, have lost Odell Beckham Jr. for the season and have to go to Denver in Week 6. So, what’s the good news?

30. Indianapolis Colts (2-3; 30): Indianapolis has beaten the only two teams below it in the power rankings. Hey, it’s something.

31. San Francisco 49ers (0-5; 31): The 49ers are going to win one of these close games eventually

32. Cleveland Browns (0-5; 32): Cleveland is on to 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images