NHL’s J.T. Brown Has Received Death Threats Since Protesting Anthem

Tampa Bay Lightning forward J.T. Brown on Saturday became the first NHL player to silently protest the national anthem.

Since then, some of the reaction apparently has been downright disgraceful.

Brown took to Twitter on Sunday to explain his reasoning for the protest, as well as to call attention to his supporters and critics. Here’s an excerpt from the statement:

“I have received racist remarks and death threats because (his detractors) disagree with how I chose to raise awareness,” Brown said. See the full statement below:

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” -Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/Ql2vEFwl5E — Jt brownov (@JTBrown23) October 8, 2017

And here’s Brown raising his fist prior to Tampa’s game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday:

J.T. Brown of the @TBLightning during the anthem tonight pic.twitter.com/ShQ8n50jIj — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) October 8, 2017

Obviously, these anthem protests have become a polarizing topic throughout the United States’ four major sports.

Disagreeing with Brown’s decision is totally fine. But threatening his life is, without question, crossing a line.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images