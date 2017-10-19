Nike, Patriots Release ‘SB51 Comeback’ Sneakers Made From Game-Used Footballs

The New England Patriots certainly aren’t letting the Atlanta Falcons forget the result of Super Bowl LI ahead of their rematch at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Nike on Thursday released the Air Force 1 Low Superbowl 51 Comeback, a sneaker commemorating the Pats’ 34-28 overtime win. The shoes are made from two footballs used in the actual game and feature the Patriots logo, the Super Bowl LI logo, game details and actual football laces.

Nike honors the @Patriots with Air Force 1 Low "SB51 Comeback" made of two game-used balls Auction to benefit Boys & Girls Club of Boston pic.twitter.com/ft4MmcASDW — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) October 19, 2017

According to a press release from Nike, the sneaks will be on display at The Hall at Patriot Place on Friday and Saturday and at Gillette during the game Sunday. They’ll be auctioned “at a later date” and all proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of Boston.

The Patriots and Falcons face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on “Sunday Night Football.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images