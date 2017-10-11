Nissan Reportedly To Replace Three-Time Champion Renault In Formula E

Nissan might become the first Japanese automaker to join Formula E.

The Renault-Nissan alliance has decided to have Nissan replace Renault in the all-electric series, though the switch likely wouldn’t happen until the 2018-19 season, Motorsport.com reports, citing unnamed sources.

The report comes a week after NISMO boss Mike Carcamo was spotted meeting with representatives of the FIA and Renault e.dams during FE pre-season testing in Valencia. In addition, the alliance reportedly has been discussing how to run works motorsport programs for both Nissan and Renault, which currently provides factory support to Renault Sport F1 Team and e.dams.

E.dams, which has helped Renault claim three-consecutive FE team championships, still is expected to operate the re-branded entry. The operation’s public faces likely will remain the same too.

Both Sebastien Buemi and Nico Prost this year re-signed with the team through the 2018-19 season. Although Buemi also competes in the World Endurance Championship as a factory driver for Toyota, one of Nissan’s main competitors, Motorsport.com’s sources suggest that he still will be allowed to race for the re-named e.dams organization.

Should the report be vindicated, the FE team would be Nissan’s first factory-backed race program in a world championship since it shut down its lackluster Le Mans Prototype 1 outfit in 2015. What’s more, it would mean that Nissan might start making EV concepts such as a race-derived 460-horsepower hot hatchback, rather than a slightly tuned Leaf.

Thumbnail photo via Formula E