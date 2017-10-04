O.J. Simpson’s Post-Prison Plans Include Plenty Of Golf

Anyone looking for O.J. Simpson can soon find him on the links.

The former NFL running back plans to play a lot of golf now that he has been released on parole from a Nevada prison facility, according to one of his longtime friends. Simpson left prison Sunday morning after serving nine years of a 33-year sentence on an armed robbery conviction, which stemmed from a 2007 incident in Las Vegas.

Tom Scotto on Saturday outlined Simpson’s post-prison plans to CNN.

“He’s not going to hide,” Scotto said. “He’s going to focus on kids, friends, his family and golf,” Scotto said. “Maybe not the first day or second, but he is going to go out.”

Simpson will live near Las Vegas for now but he hopes to move to move to Florida in order to be closer to his family. He shouldn’t have much trouble finding a course in either state or at any point in-between.

