Odell Backham Jr., J.J. Watt Suffer Potential Season Ending Injuries On Sunday

A healthy list of injuries always piles up by the end of any NFL Sunday, but Week 5 was particularly tough for some big name stars.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. fractured his fibula while Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt suffered another gruesome injury with a tibial plateau fracture. Both injuries could be season-ending for the star players and devastating blows to their teams, fans and the league as a whole.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox has all the details in the video above, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch and Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images