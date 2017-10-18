Packers’ Mike McCarthy Snaps Over Reporter’s Colin Kaepernick Question

Colin Kaepernick isn’t walking through that Green Bay Packers’ door.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy bristled Monday when a reporter asked him whether he’d consider adding the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback to the roster in the aftermath Aaron Rodgers’ potentially season-ending injury. Instead of entertaining or sidestepping the reporter’s question, McCarthy launched a staunch defense of Brett Hundley and Joe Callahan, who will assume starting and backup roles, respectively.

Don't think Mike McCarthy has any interest in answering questions about Colin Kaepernick. pic.twitter.com/CbMrLlBS7L — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 16, 2017

Kaepernick, 29, remains an unsigned free agent, with many assuming NFL teams have blackballed him over the protest against police brutality and racial injustice he made last season during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” He reportedly has filed a grievance against NFL owners for alleged collusion.

Whether Kaepernick joins an NFL team this season remains to be seen, but we can be certain he won’t land in Green Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images