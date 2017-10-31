Panthers Trade Kelvin Benjamin To Bills, And Thomas Davis Doesn’t Seem Happy About It

The Carolina Panthers, who already are thin at the wide receiver position, traded arguably their best wideout Tuesday by sending Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills for two 2018 draft picks.

#Panthers traded WR Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for 3rd and 7th round draft picks in 2018. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 31, 2017

Carolina is 5-3 entering Week 9 and sits just a half-game behind the New Orleans Saints for first place in the NFC South division. It doesn’t make much sense for the Panthers to trade away a good player when they’re in the middle of a playoff race.

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, based on the following tweet, doesn’t seem to pleased with the trade.

Bruh……………😔 — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) October 31, 2017

Devin Funchess, Russell Shepard and Curtis Samuel were the next three wide receivers on the depth chart after Benjamin. It’s safe to say Panthers quarterback Cam Newton doesn’t exactly have many weapons to target in the passing game going forward.

