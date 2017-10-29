Patrice Bergeron Laments Bruins’ ‘Unfortunate’ Overtime Loss To Kings

The Boston Bruins had one of the NHL’s hottest teams on the ropes Saturday night, but the Los Angeles Kings’ late-game magic pegged the B’s with a frustrating loss.

After a back-and-forth, evenly matched contest, the Kings earned their ninth win of the season with a last-second goal that just narrowly beat the final buzzer of the overtime period.

Patrice Bergeron tipped his cap to L.A. after the Bruins’ 2-1 loss, but he understandably was upset with the outcome considering how well his team played for the majority of the game.

