Patrice Bergeron Won’t Play In Bruins Vs. Avalanche Because Of Injury

A lower body injury will keep Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron out of his team’s game against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Denver.

The Avs beat the Bruins 4-0 on Monday night, and they’ll conclude their season series Wednesday. David Krejci will serve as the No. 1 center with Bergeron missing his third straight game to begin the season.

