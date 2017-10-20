Patrice Bergeron’s Leadership Gives Boost To Bruins In 6-3 Win Vs. Canucks

Patrice Bergeron made a difference not only with his goal and three assists for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, but also with his leadership.

He leads by example and with his voice, and that was evident in Boston’s 6-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at TD Garden.

For more on Bergeron’s season debut, check out Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s postgame interview in the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images