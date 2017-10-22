Patriots’ Brandin Cooks Seeing Workload Increase As Season Progresses

The connection between Tom Brady and Brandin Cooks only is getting stronger.

The speedy wideout has impressed in his first season with the New England Patriots, as his 472 receiving yards through six games are good for sixth-best in the NFL.

Cooks’ workload has increased by the week, as his nine targets in last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets were a season high. While the 23-year-old already has come up big in clutch moments for the Pats this season, it seems as though his best days in New England still are to come.

To hear NESN’s Adam Pellerin and Jermaine Wiggins break down Cooks’ evolving role in the Patriots’ offense, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.