Patriots’ Eric Rowe Questionable To Return Vs. Panthers With Groin Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ secondary has been having difficulties containing the Carolina Panthers’ aerial attack Sunday, and now it looks like they’ll be down a man.
Cornerback Eric Rowe, who has been battling a groin injury, got the start to begin the third quarter, but he re-aggravated the injury while tackling wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin early in the third quarter.
Rowe walked off the field and went straight to the locker room.
The Patriots offered an update on Rowe shortly after he exited the game.
Stephon Gilmore took over for Rowe opposite Malcolm Butler after the injury.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP