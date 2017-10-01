Patriots’ Eric Rowe Questionable To Return Vs. Panthers With Groin Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ secondary has been having difficulties containing the Carolina Panthers’ aerial attack Sunday, and now it looks like they’ll be down a man.

Cornerback Eric Rowe, who has been battling a groin injury, got the start to begin the third quarter, but he re-aggravated the injury while tackling wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin early in the third quarter.

Eric Rowe grabs his groin at the end of Kelvin Benjamin's reception. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/yDd7PwZxdk — Will D. (@WAD1980) October 1, 2017

Rowe walked off the field and went straight to the locker room.

The Patriots offered an update on Rowe shortly after he exited the game.

#Patriots injury update: Eric Rowe (groin) is questionable to return. #CARvsNE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2017

Stephon Gilmore took over for Rowe opposite Malcolm Butler after the injury.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images