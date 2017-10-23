Patriots Fan Trolls Falcons With Ad For 328 Fog Machines That ‘Did Their Job’

The latest New England Patriots’ conspiracy theory comes in the form of the fog that enveloped Gillette Stadium during the Patriots’ 23-7 thumping of the Atlanta Falcons on “Sunday Night Football.”

The fog was so thick that it made New England’s film study difficult, and we might have found the culprit for the mysterious conditions.

There was an ad posted to Craigslist on Monday for 328 fog machines that are located in Foxboro, Mass. The ad asks for $2,500 for 328 fog machines that “did their job” the one time they were used.

Take a look:

The ad reads:

I have 328 fog machines available for sale, used only once, don’t need anymore. Tested each and every one of them, they all did their job. You’re gonna want to keep these things away from anything that flies. No vultures, Falcons, Eagles or anything. Bad things happen.

Please only call, I don’t snapface or instachat.

This is an A+ troll job by a member of Patriots Nation. It has everything from a mention of New England’s patented “Do Your Job” slogan, to an homage to Bill Belichick’s penchant for butchering the names of social media platforms.

Well done.