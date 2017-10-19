Patriots Injury Report: Cornerbacks Looking Doubtful After Missing Practices

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe have one more day to get back on the practice field.

Though they’re already unofficially doubtful to play Sunday, Gilmore and Rowe will be highly unlikely to play if they can’t practice by Friday afternoon. Both players have missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices this week. Linebacker Elandon Roberts also is looking doubtful to play on an ankle injury that has knocked him out of practice two straight days.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report as they get set to play the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

LB Elandon Roberts (ankle)

LB Harvey Langi (back)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead (ribs)

WR Chris Hogan (ribs)

OL Shaq Mason (shoulder)

