Patriots Injury Report: Eric Rowe Didn’t Practice, Seems Unlikely To Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — It would be shocking if Eric Rowe played Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the New England Patriots cornerback didn’t participate in practice two days in a row to start the week.

Rowe aggravated a preexisting groin injury Sunday in the Patriots’ 33-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He was the lone Patriot to miss Tuesday’s walk-through. Left tackle Nate Solder also wasn’t spotted at practice, but he wasn’t listed on the injury report, so it seems he participated in full.

Rowe could have been in line for a starting role Thursday after the Patriots experienced struggles in their secondary Sunday in their loss to the Panthers.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Eric Rowe (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Elandon Roberts (ankle)

RB Rex Burkhead (ribs)

OL Marcus Cannon (ankle)

CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

LB Brandon King (hamstring)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

