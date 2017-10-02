Patriots Injury Report: Eric Rowe, Elandon Roberts Still Hurting After Leaving Game

The New England Patriots did not practice Monday, but if they had, cornerback Eric Rowe and linebacker Elandon Roberts would not have participated, according to the team’s injury report.

The report listed Rowe and Roberts as “DNP” and six players as questionable one day after the Patriots’ 33-30 loss to the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Rowe and Roberts left that game with groin and ankle injuries, respectively, and did not return.

New England visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football” this week, giving injured players three fewer days to recover.

Here is the full injury report:

DNP

Elandon Roberts, LB (ankle)

Eric Rowe, CB (groin)

LIMITED

Rex Burkhead, RB (ribs)

Marcus Cannon, OT (ankle)

Stephon Gilmore, CB (ankle)*

Dont’a Hightower, LB (knee)

Brandon King, DB (hamstring)

Matthew Slater, WR (hamstring)

*Gilmore’s ankle injury is new. The cornerback was limited with a groin injury last week but played Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images