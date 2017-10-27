Patriots Injury Report: Malcom Brown, Eric Rowe Out, Six Questionable

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ starting defense will be down two starters when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown (ankle) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder) have been ruled out. Hightower had surgery Thursday to repair a season-ending pectoral injury.

The Patriots also ruled out cornerback Eric Rowe and declared six players questionable. Here’s the full injury report.

OUT

DT Malcom Brown (ankle)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Danny Amendola (knee)

CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle)

DL Lawrence Guy (chest)

DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder)

LB Elandon Roberts (ankle)

OT Marcus Cannon (ankle)

Amendola said Friday he’s “good to go” for Sunday. It sounds like Gilmore’s status truly is up in the air for Sunday’s game. He already missed two consecutive games.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images