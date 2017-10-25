Patriots Injury Report Reveals Why Danny Amendola Missed Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola was held out of practice Wednesday with a knee injury, according to the team’s injury report.

It’s unclear when Amendola suffered the injury. He recovered an onside kick with 4:09 left in Sunday night’s Patriots win over the Atlanta Falcons. His final offensive play appeared to come with 10:26 left in the fourth quarter. He didn’t appear to suffer an injury or be hampered on either player.

Two starting Patriots defenders also were missing from practice as the team prepares for the Los Angeles Chargers to come to town in Week 8.

Here’s Wednesday’s injury report.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Danny Amendola (knee)

DT Malcom Brown (ankle)

LB Dont’a Hightower (shoulder)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

LIMITED

CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle)

DT Lawrence Guy (chest)

TE Jacob Hollister (chest)

DE Cassius Marsh (shoulder)

LB Elandon Roberts (ankle)

Hightower and Brown both suffered their injuries Sunday night against the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t finish the Patriots’ 23-7 win. Rowe was injured in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers and hasn’t practiced since.

Guy and Marsh also are new to the injury report.

