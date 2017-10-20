Patriots Injury Report: Three Ruled Out, Three Questionable, Three Removed

FOXBORO, Mass. — On top of two cornerbacks being ruled out for the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI rematch with the Atlanta Falcons, a third was added to the injury report with an abdomen injury Friday.

Patriots cornerback Johnson Bademosi is questionable to play after being a full participant with the abdomen ailment. The Patriots ruled out three players, including cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe, removed three players from the injury report and declared three players as questionable.

Here’s the full injury report.

OUT

CB Stephon Gilmore (concussion/ankle)

LB Harvey Langi (back)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Johnson Bademosi (abdomen)

TE Jacob Hollister (chest)

LB Elandon Roberts (ankle)

REMOVED FROM INJURY REPORT

RB Rex Burkhead (ribs)

WR Chris Hogan (ribs)

G Shaq Mason (shoulder)

Burkhead hasn’t played since suffering a rib injury against the New Orleans Saints. Roberts missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a limited participant Friday.

