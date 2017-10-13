Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Will Play Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots released a very short injury report Friday afternoon — a good sign for the team as it heads into its Sunday afternoon matchup with the New York Jets.

Quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, linebacker Elandon Roberts and wide receiver Matthew Slater all were full participants in Friday’s practice after being limited and/or sitting out practice earlier in the week.

All eight have been removed from the injury report and should be active against the Jets, barring any last-minute setbacks.

As expected, cornerback Eric Rowe officially has been ruled for the game after missing two full weeks of practice with a groin injury. This will be the second consecutive game Rowe has been inactive for.

Running back Rex Burkhead, who sat out the last three games with injured ribs, was the only player limited in Friday’s practice. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.

For the Jets, running back Bilal Powell and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson both are listed as questionable.

