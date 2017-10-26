Patriots Practice Report: Malcom Brown Still Out; Danny Amendola Returns

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots held their first indoor practice of the season Thursday, congregating inside the Empower Field House as rain soaked the fields outside Gillette Stadium.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session with a knee injury, but defensive tackle Malcom Brown (ankle), cornerback Eric Rowe (groin) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (shoulder) all remained absent.

Brown’s and Rowe’s chances of playing against the Los Angeles Chargers do not look good. Hightower reportedly is expected to miss the rest of the season after tearing his pectoral muscle in last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was present at practice after New England signed him to the practice squad earlier in the day. Kumerow — whose cousin, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, will visit Gillette Stadium this weekend — spent most of the last two seasons on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad.

