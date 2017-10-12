Patriots Practice Report: Nate Solder Returns; Tom Brady, Gronk Both Present

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cornerback Eric Rowe was the only New England Patriots player missing from practice Thursday as the team prepares to take on the New York Jets this weekend.

Rowe, who is dealing with a groin injury, has not played since leaving the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers early. It’s unlikely he’ll play Sunday against the Jets.

Left tackle Nate Solder returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session for non-injury reasons. Quarterback Tom Brady (left shoulder) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (thigh) both were present, too, after attending Wednesday’s practice but being listed as “did not participate.”

The Patriots appear to have added Trevor Reilly to their practice squad, as the linebacker joined the team for practice wearing No. 51. Reilly spent part of last season on New England’s practice squad before the Miami Dolphins signed him in December. The Dolphins released him from their practice squad earlier this week.

Thursday’s practice was a walkthrough, with players taking the field in helmets and sweats.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images